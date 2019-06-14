Chris Brown Fires Back At Accusations He Shaded Ex Karrueche Tran & New Boyfriend Victor Cruz

Chris Brown wants to set the record straight after fans called him out for a comment he made about his ex Karrueche Tran and her boyfriend Victor Cruz.

Contrary to popular belief, Chris Brown was throwing no shade when he told his ex Karrueche Tran to “style” her current boyfriend Victor Cruz. After his trolling Instagram comment got called out by fans thinking the rapper, 30, was trying to stir up trouble, Chris took to his Instagram Story on June 14 to claim that his account had been hacked.

“People going out they way. leave them people alone and stop creating unnecessary drama! Whoever’s been DM any of my followers or commenting as me is lame asf,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, according to The Shade Room.

The “Forever” singer’s message comes just one day after fans noticed comments on one of Karrueche’s Instagram posts that came from Chris’ verified account. In the image, the model, 31, poses with her beau, 32, who was wearing a long sleeved black shirt, matching pants and white and purple sneakers. Karrueche looked edgy beside him in a neon green snakeskin mini dress and strappy heels.

“No shade boo,, BUT PLEAS [sic] STLYE [sic] HIM . He look like he shopping of [sic] the manikin [sic] and trying to bargain wit [sic] the sales manager. Retired wrestler spanks. IM [sic] F–KING AROUND … good [sic] bless,” the first comment from Chris’ account read. The message was followed up by two more which said, “No shade” followed by “Just minor.” Well, I guess we should’ve listened to the poster that there was “no shade” from Chris, who isn’t taking responsibility for the comments whatsoever.