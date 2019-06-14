Ayesha Curry Gushes Over Steph After NBA Finals: I’m ‘Infinitely Proud’ Of You

Ayesha Curry shared a sweet series of Instagram pics and a message to her husband Steph after his NBA Finals loss last night.

Even though Steph Curry, 31, lost the NBA Finals last night to the Toronto Raptors, his wife, Ayesha Curry, 30, is still proud of him. Ayesha shared a heartwarming message on Instagram along with some pics today following Steph’s loss. “We’ve spent the past 10 [years] at Oracle,” Ayesha said about the San Francisco Warriors’ Arena. “Took our ‘save the date’ photos there (lol), brought all of our children to their first games there.”

“Laughed, cried, celebrated, you name it,” she continued in her caption. “We ‘grew up’ together there. We will never forget our decade at Oracle. Thank you Dub Nation for loving us, embracing us and always cheering and rooting for my husband no matter what. On and off the court.”

“The warriors are something special,” she added. “Best part? They’re just getting started. Time to make new memories with the best fans in the world !!! ROARACLE will ALWAYS have a special place in our hearts. I Love you @stephencurry30 and am infinitely proud of you. 💪🏾💛💙”

Ayesha’s post commemorated the former arena that her husband played basketball in as a Warrior, and last night was their last game there as they move arenas. While the team lost the NBA Finals this year, we’re sure we’ll see them take home another championship another year! We can’t wait to see more from the Curry family, especially during the basketball off-season.