Ayesha Curry Gushes Over Steph After NBA Finals: I’m ‘Infinitely Proud’ Of You

REX/Shutterstock
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry hugs his daughter Riley after Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Arrival at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Red Carpet Jul 16 2015 - UCLA's Pauley Pavilion - Westwood, California United States Pictured: Stephen Curry,Riley Curry,Ciara Russell Wilson Amy Purdy Erin Andrews Future Zahir Wilburn Ryan Newman Renee Bargh Ali Krieger Abby Wambach Kelley O'Hara Christie Rampone Ashlyn Harris Brec Bassinger Kira Kosarin Isabela Moner Michael Strahan Daniel Gale Christen Press Malcolm Butler Rico Rodriguez Raini Rodriguez Klay Thompson Hannah Stocking Brianne Tju Stephen Curry Riley Curry Nick Young Nick Young Jr. Tito Ortiz Jesse Jameson Ortiz Journey Jette Ortiz Jacob ortiz Amber Nichole DeMarco Murray Heidi Mueller Heidi Murray Orlando Scandrick Tatyana Scandrick Taylor Scandrick Rosa Blasi son Ref: SPL1081261 170715 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, smiles as he rides a bus with his daughter Riley, and wife Ayesha during a parade and rally for winning the NBA basketball championship in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, kisses his daughter, Riley, following their win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of a Western Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 8, 2013, in San Antonio. Golden State won 100-91.(AP Photo/Eric Gay) View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Ayesha Curry shared a sweet series of Instagram pics and a message to her husband Steph after his NBA Finals loss last night.

Even though Steph Curry, 31, lost the NBA Finals last night to the Toronto Raptors, his wifeAyesha Curry, 30, is still proud of him. Ayesha shared a heartwarming message on Instagram along with some pics today following Steph’s loss. “We’ve spent the past 10 [years] at Oracle,” Ayesha said about the San Francisco Warriors’ Arena. “Took our ‘save the date’ photos there (lol), brought all of our children to their first games there.”

“Laughed, cried, celebrated, you name it,” she continued in her caption. “We ‘grew up’ together there. We will never forget our decade at Oracle. Thank you Dub Nation for loving us, embracing us and always cheering and rooting for my husband no matter what. On and off the court.”

“The warriors are something special,” she added. “Best part? They’re just getting started. Time to make new memories with the best fans in the world !!! ROARACLE will ALWAYS have a special place in our hearts. I Love you @stephencurry30 and am infinitely proud of you. 💪🏾💛💙”

Ayesha’s post commemorated the former arena that her husband played basketball in as a Warrior, and last night was their last game there as they move arenas. While the team lost the NBA Finals this year, we’re sure we’ll see them take home another championship another year! We can’t wait to see more from the Curry family, especially during the basketball off-season.