Wendy Williams Fires Back After Ex Kevin Hunter Calls Her ‘Too Lazy’ To Hit Red Carpets: No ‘Truth’ At All

Wendy Williams reportedly has some thoughts about husband Kevin Hunter’s claims that she was ‘too lazy’ to leave their home and attend events.

Wendy Williams isn’t thrilled about claims made about her by estranged husband Kevin Hunter Sr. After Kevin refuted Wendy’s claim that he kept her pent up at home and told TMZ that she was “too lazy to give a damn,” sources close to the talk show host, 54, clapped back. Kevin was allegedly “extremely controlling and sneaky” during the couple’s marriage, according to the insiders, who added that “nothing he says is the truth.”

The drama began when Wendy told TMZ that she “was cooped up only to be a show pony” during their marriage. Sources close to Kevin claimed to the site that it was a “bald-faced lie,” and Kevin claims her “memory is just off.” Kevin stands by the opinion that Wendy chose to primarily work on her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, and didn’t want to attend red carpet events or work on any outside projects. She also allegedly took a “hands-off approach” to business decisions, sources close to Kevin told TMZ.

Wendy looked completely unfazed by her husband’s claims when she was spotted out in New York this week. The television host looked peaceful as she held onto the arm of her new beau Marc Tomblin, 27. She was photographed wearing a fluffy pink coat and smiling as she walked next to the younger man.

