Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Their Plans For Marriage & Children In The Future — They’re ‘Perfectly Happy’

After two years of dating, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are still going strong. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that ‘things are great’ for these lovebirds — so does that mean they’re tying the knot soon?

Scott Disick, 36, was first spotted flirting with Sofia Richie, 20, atop a yacht in May 2017. They made their budding romance Instagram Official a few months later, and ever since, these two can’t get enough of each other. So, does this mean we’ll be seeing them walk down the aisle in the near future? Don’t hold your breath. Amid reports that Scott’s planning to get down on one knee, a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “Scott and Sofia have no plans to get married or engaged anytime soon. They’re both perfectly happy with where they are at in their relationship and are in no rush for anything.”

“Things are great for them now,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, “and Sofia isn’t even thinking about kids as she knows she’s really young. She loves Scott’s kids, but she jokes that she’s happy when she gets to hand them back [to Kourtney Kardashian, 40] and have her alone time with Scott. It’s honestly a nice balance for Scott, too. Scott and Sofia do love their alone time very much, and they love to just pick up food and hang in their backyard with friends alone. Sofia knows she is not anywhere near ready for kids of her own or to be a mom, but she loves playing auntie to her friends’ kids without a doubt. That’s enough for her right now.”

This isn’t to say that that the idea of getting married hasn’t come up in conversation between these two. “Sofia and Scott have discussed marriage,” a second source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “but they have come to an agreement that it’s just not in the cards for them right now. Although Sofia loves Scott with all her heart and feels she wants to spend the rest of her life with him, she’s just not in a place where she’s ready to walk down the aisle just yet.”

“Sofia is an extremely confident woman, and she has a lot on her plate, and right now just wants to focus on her career and enjoying spending time with Scott,” this insider adds. “But she doesn’t need a wedding ring to feel complete and is very content with how things are in her relationship at the moment.”

Sofia’s so “content” in her relationship that she’s not bothered by moments on Keeping Up with the Kardashians where it appears Kourtney is still “indecisive” about her feelings over Scott. Sofia is confident and secure in her relationship, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she knows “it was just for TV and Scott and Kourtney aren’t reconciling, so she knows there’s nothing to worry about.”