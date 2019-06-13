Sarah Huckabee Sanders Resigns: Trump Announces White House Press Secretary Quits

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has resigned after spending two years as the White House Press Secretary, President Trump announced in a tweet.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 36, is officially out. President Donald Trump announced in a tweet on June 13 that the White House Press Secretary, who assumed the role in July 2017 after Sean Spicer‘s departure, would be resigning at the end of the month. “After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas…. She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

By 3 1/2 years, Trump is likely counting the time that Huckabee Sanders served as Spicer’s Deputy Press Secretary, as well as an official on the Trump presidential campaign. Huckabee Sanders has not released a statement about her resignation as of this time. There have been rumblings about the press secretary wanting to exit the White House for the past few months. She began giving increasingly infrequent press briefings in 2018 after President Trump tweeted that he told her “not to bother” with reporters anymore. His cry for her to run as Governor of Arkansas is a nod to her father, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, who ran against Trump for president in 2016.

Huckabee Sanders now joins 20 other government officials who have either been fired by the president or exited of their own volition. Trump’s announcement that Huckabee Sanders would be leaving came just 15 minutes before he attended an event about criminal justice reform with Kim Kardashian at the White House.

