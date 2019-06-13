Donald Trump Trolled For Calling Prince Charles The ‘Prince Of Whales’ In New Tweet

Donald Trump proudly boasted about meeting, Charles, Prince of Whales on Twitter. Too bad his actual title is Prince of Wales!

So, either Donald Trump just spilled the beans about the existence of Atlantis, or he made another embarrassing spelling blunder on Twitter. We’re going with the latter. Writing about his recent state trip to the United Kingdom, the president, 72, actually dubbed England’s Prince Charles “the Prince of Whales.” In actuality, Charles is the Prince of Wales. As in, the country that is part of the United Kingdom. Trump’s latest rant was about how he feels that he doesn’t need to tell the FBI about conversations he’s had with world leaders. Here’s the thing — nobody is asking him to do that.

“I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day,” he wrote in the now-deleted tweet. It’s been replaced with a tweet using Prince Charles’ correct title. “I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about ‘Everything!’ Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters.”

What Trump was actually criticized for on June 12 was that he said he would accept foreign intelligence on a 2020 opponent without alerting the FBI. Nobody said he should tell intelligence services about his chats with Queen Elizabeth. “It’s not an interference, they have information — I think I’d take it,” Trump said in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI — if I thought there was something wrong.” Stephanopoulos had pressed the president about the Trump Tower meeting in June 2016 between his presidential campaign officials and Russians. Ahead of that meeting, the Russians offered the Trump campaign damaging information about his then-opponent, Hillary Clinton. The ABC interview comes the same day that his son, Donald Trump Jr., was being questioned for the second time by the Senate Intelligence Committee about said meeting.

So naturally, Trump is getting scorched on Twitter because of this tweet. “Wait. Trump met with the Prince of Whales but not Aquaman or King Trident?! Not a good aquatic-foreign policy move, tbh,” one person tweeted. “the prince of whales could tell that there’s something fishy about trump,” joked a voter. Someone captioned that pic of Trump fist-bumping the Queen, “Hello Queen of England (U.K.), where is your son, the whale prince?” Too good.