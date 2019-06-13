Porsha Williams: Why Her Maternity Leave ‘Didn’t Work Out The Way She Planned’

Porsha Williams is eager to get back to work on new projects and flex her creativity, a source close to the ‘RHOA’ star told us exclusively. And that means ending her maternity leave earlier than planned!



Porsha Williams loves being home with her three-month-old daughter, Pilar McKinley, but the businesswoman has moves to make! Porsha is eager to get back to work on the multiple projects she has cooking, according to a source close to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, and she’s balancing business and motherhood like a champ. “Porsha’s maternity leave didn’t work out the way she planned,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s in LA working on a new TV project, and she’ll be back on Dish Nation starting in July. She also has two other shows in development as an executive producer.

Life with little PJ has been total bliss for Porsha. Every day, she posts a new pic or video of her baby girl on Instagram, and it’s crystal clear how in love she is with her. Who wouldn’t be? So, when she officially goes back to work in July, she’s bringing PJ with her! “When she starts back at Dish Nation, baby PJ will be looked after by her mom, a nanny, and other family,” the source explained. “And sometimes, she’ll bring PJ to work with her; she’s an easy baby, so Porsha’s not too worried about it.” That’s going to be so much fun! And hopefully, it means that we’ll sometimes see PJ on an episode or two of Dish Nation. While Porsha had to take a break from Dish Nation and RHOA, that doesn’t mean that she put her creativity on hiatus.

“Creativity is her strong suit,” the source gushed. “She’s always thinking of something. The new TV project will feature her mom, and she’ll be on it too, sometimes! She just can’t stop herself” from creating new content.