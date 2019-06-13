Porsha Williams’ Baby, Pilar, 2 Mos., Babbles While Speaking ‘Secret Language’ With Dad Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams’ daughter Pilar Jhena is so smart – she’s ‘speaking’ already at only two months old!

Porsha Williams, 37, is giving us the content we deserve! The new mother shared a video of two-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena or “PJ” on “Pilar’s” Instagram account (that Porsha manages). The video that Porsha shared today showed baby Pilar FaceTiming with her father, Dennis McKinley, 42, communicating with him in her own individual way.

“Tell me what else, tell me what else,” Dennis said to his daughter on the video chat. Pilar babbled in response. “What?!” the dad replied, humoring Pilar. She did it again. “Yeah, let me know what’s up,” he joked. “Tell me what’s up.” She continued to make noises. “Alright, alright, I’ll put an end to that,” he said.

“Secret language with daddy,” Pilar (AKA Porsha) captioned the video post. “That’ll keep em out that business lol.” While there were split rumors in late May about Porsha and Dennis, who are engaged and planning on a 2019 winter wedding, it appeared like all was well in the video on Instagram! Plus, Porsha has been posting plenty of content surrounding Dennis since those rumors began a few weeks ago, anyway – looks like we have nothing to worry about.

We’ll probably never get sick of these adorable pictures and videos from Porsha of her daughter Pilar. We’re even more excited to see the family on The Real Housewives of Atlanta on season 12 – maybe Pilar and Brooklyn, Kenya Moore’s daughter will be friends – since they’re both young babies and their moms’ relationship is on the mend. Until RHOA starts up again, we’ll enjoy cute little videos like these for now!