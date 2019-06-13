Nathan Griffith: Why Providing A ‘Safe & Happy Environment’ For Kaiser, 4, Will Help His Fight For Full Custody

The custody battle over Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith’s son, Kaiser, continues as she remains with David Eason.

While David Eason, 30, is under investigation by Child Protection Services in the aftermath of killing Jenelle Evans‘ dog, the permanent custody arrangement for Jenelle and Nathan Griffith’s son Kaiser, 4, remains to be determined. North Carolina family attorney J. Brad Champion spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the case. “Nathan is clearly showing that he is providing a safe and happy environment for Kaiser under his custody,” Champion told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “That certainly helps his case in front of a judge when he fights for full custody.”

“However, since this is a case in the juvenile court, there are still other factors which the public will not learn so there’s no way of knowing with absolute certainty what a judge may ultimately decide,” Champion continued. “Nathan would not automatically get custody in this case even if Jenelle is permanently deprived of custody. There are several factors a judge assesses in granting custody to a parent.” Champion said that “voluntarily removing firearms from the home” can help Jenelle to get her children back in her home after her husband’s violent act.

Champion explained that Jenelle must show the court “where” she “is” now, proving that she’s “free of the problems/concerns that prompted CPS to remove the children,” he said. “Compliance will typically suffice, but it also entails a showing that the parent(s) are willing and able to be free of the problems that previously negatively affected their children.” The outcome of the custody at this point is still be determined, and we will keep you updated with what the court decides.