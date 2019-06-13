Lindsay Lohan Begs For Taylor Swift’s Attention During Live Stream & Fans Are Freaking Out

Lindsay Lohan is the queen of being awkward when it comes to social media, and on June 13, the former ‘Mean Girls’ star made Taylor Swift her latest target.

Taylor Swift made a major announcement on Instagram on June 13 — new info on her forthcoming album and next single — but the incredible news wasn’t enough for Lindsay Lohan. After Taylor revealed that her new song is called “You Need To Calm Down”, the singer’s fans started telling Lindsay to do the same. And that’s because Lindsay went wild in the comments section of the live blog video, saying things like “You should respond!” and “My mom was in cats”. But since Taylor didn’t respond to Lindsay, she became irate, and fans, including The Hills star Spencer Pratt, took notice.

“Someone please tell Lohan settle down on Tays live like dang gurl,” Spencer wrote, while another fan said, “Why is Lindsay Lohan being HELLLLLA creepy on @taylorswift13’s live stream? She’s announcing her new song “You Need To Calm Down” which Lindsay DEF needs to listen to….. ‘my mom was in cats’ …..HUH?” We think Lindsay was trying to use their CATS connection to bond with Taylor, but it didn’t seem to work. (Side note: Taylor will be starring in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s musical, CATS.)

Someone please tell Lohan settle down on Tays live like dang gurl pic.twitter.com/ULjsDWSS8Q — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) June 13, 2019

Why is Lindsay Lohan being HELLLLLA creepy on @taylorswift13’s live stream? She’s announcing her new song “You Need To Calm Down” which Lindsay DEF needs to listen to….. “my mom was in cats” …..HUH? pic.twitter.com/UByFAxcDZZ — Megan RAGE (@Megan_Rage) June 13, 2019

It’s also possible that Lindsay is really hoping to collaborate with Taylor on some new music. Earlier this month, Lindsay shared several social media posts that hinted she was “hard at work” on new music. And a caption on one of Lindsay’s studio pics included the hashtag “#ME,” which was the title of Taylor’s first single from Lover. Coincidence? See screen-grabs of Lindsay’s comments on Taylor’s live stream video above!