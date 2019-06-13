Kim Kardashian Wears Teal Suit & Bob To Give Joint Speech With President Trump At The White House

Kim Kardashian was all business in a blazer and sleek bob when she gave a passionate speech about criminal justice reform with President Trump at the White House.

Kim Kardashian returned to the White House on June 13 to speak alongside President Donald Trump about criminal justice reform. One year after helping to free great-grandmother Alice Marie Johnson from an unjust life sentence, Kim spoke about the other prisoners who have now received a second chance at freedom under the recently-signed First Step Act. Clad in a teal suit, Kim stood before a crowd of reporters and spoke eloquently about how the First Step Act, which aims to give shortened sentences to prisoners who exhibit good behavior, has changed lives already. Watch her full speech HERE.

Along with Alice Marie Johnson’s high-profile case, Kim has worked to free many more nonviolent prisoners. She quietly helped fun the 90 Days of Freedom Campaign, during which a “mighty team of women lawyers” freed 17 nonviolent, first-time drug offenders from prison, according to the Decarceration Collective. Kim announced earlier this year that she was studying to become a lawyer, and has been working as an apprentice at a law firm in preparation for taking the Bar Exam to get her license.

Kim announced she would be speaking at the White House in a series of tweets just minutes before her appearance. “Since the passage of the First Step Act in December, I’ve been speaking with people coming home from prison and learning about the challenges they are facing,” Kim tweeted. “While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done. Today, I’m honored to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home.”

Kim’s appearance was nearly overshadowed by the news that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had resigned. Trump tweeted the announcement 15 minutes before the event, and brought her up onstage to bid her farewell before letting Kim speak. Awkward!