Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Daughter Lola, 17, Graduates From High School & Her Parents Are So Proud

Congratulations are in order for Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ daughter Lola! The 17-year-old is officially a high school grad & judging from photos from the day, she’s got some very proud parents.

Congrats to Lola Grace Consuelos! The only daughter of Kelly Ripa, 48, & Mark Consuelos, 48, graduated from high school on June 13, and her parents were beyond proud! Both stars were in attendance at the graduation ceremony, and they were sure to let the world know. Both celebs took to Instagram with pics from the special day. “Happening now!!!!!” the Live With Kelly and Ryan host captioned an Instagram Story snapshot of the 17-year-old and her famous father. In the father-daughter pic, Lola was seen flashing a wide smile as she stood next to dad and wrapped her arm around him. Beneath her graduation gown, Lola wore an absolutely stunning white dress which she paired with metallic gold heels.

Kelly followed it up with yet another picture from the special day showing Lola proudly posing with a friend. The two pals each held up a gorgeous orange rose in the pic, while donning their cap and gowns from the ceremony. “#grads” Kelly captioned the post. The television host is one proud mama!

Kelly and and her Riverdale actor husband also share sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16. It’s been quite the week of milestones for the family, as they also sent their daughter off to her senior prom just days before graduation. The talk show host shared two pics on Instagram of the 17-year-old looking sensational in an emerald green dress. Lola – who looks like her mother’s twin – wore a skintight floor-length gown with mid thigh-high split. “It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos. #prom 2019 💚💚 love you @tar3kfahmy and @theyoungestyung,” Kelly hilariously captioned the slideshow post.

Cheers to Lola on her special day! The teen already has her post-graduation plans in check, too. According to her Instagram, bio, she’ll be heading to NYU in the fall.