‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’: The Situation Gets A Lap Dance At Bachelor Party In New Teaser

New episodes of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ are coming this summer, and in this first look teaser, things look to get pretty wild during The Situation’s bachelor party!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Pauly D Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick (yep, she’s back!) and Deena Cortese will be gracing our television screens once again this summer — because Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns with the second half of its second season on July 11 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV! The gang is getting back together and dealing with more than they’ve ever had to before: The Situation is getting married and facing a prison sentence, JWoww is in the midst of a divorce, Deena is about to give birth and Ronnie continues to deal with trouble in his relationship with Jen Harley. “Through the challenges and fears, pranks and surprise wedding guests, is the humor that keeps this group together and proves that facing life’s twists and turns is easier with friends,” MTV said in a press release for the new episodes.

A brief, first-look teaser at season three was released on June 13. It shows the group preparing for The Situation’s wedding to Lauren Pesce, which took place last November, right before he began his prison sentence. Of course, there’s also a bachelor party, and even though Mike is clean and sober, it doesn’t mean he can’t have fun during the wild night out. The preview even shows him getting a lap dance, while JWoww throws money in the air! Once again, it appears there’ll be some crazy things taking place with this wild group, and we can’t wait to see it all go down!

Jersey Shore returned to MTV with Family Vacation in April 2018, six years after the show ended in 2012. Fans were super receptive to the reboot, and it became the No.1 unscripted cable series in 2018. The show was picked up for a second season, which premiered last August, and now, we’ll get a glimpse into their lives even more with the new episodes!