Jennifer Lopez Dominates The Stage During First Weekend Of Her ‘It’s My Party’ World Tour

Jennifer Lopez kicked off her summer tour dedicated to her 50th birthday with two sold out shows in LA and proved that age ain’t nothin’ but a number!

Who better to throw Jennifer Lopez , 49, a birthday party rather than Jennifer Lopez herself, right? JLO is known for her bumping dance tunes and precise acting chops and this summer she’s inviting fans to help celebrate her 50th birthday on July 24, 2019. We checked out opening weekend of the show in Los Angeles, and it was definitely a night to be remembered. Jennifer kicked off the party with a perfect rendition of “Medicine,” with her back-up dancers lighting sparklers that sat atop champagne bottles to make it feel like we were all in Vegas at the club. Jennifer always makes sure to go over the top, and her entrance followed suit — she fell from the sky in a hula hoop as a crystal chandelier draped behind her and balloons and confetti fell from the above.

Carson Daly having Jennifer in the studio on TRL. She also performed her hit song with Cardi B, “Dinero,” and although the rapper couldn’t make it in person, Jennifer clearly knew she couldn’t party without her, so she dropped a screen that played the rapper’s part in the song. Fans went absolutely nuts! Jenny from the Block then took the crowd back to the good old days of the early 2000s as she stripped down into a gorgeous bodysuit, which was adorned with tons of sequins, of course! She sang “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” and “Get Right” and we were all immediately reliving the days ofhaving Jennifer in the studio on TRL. She also performed her hit song with, “Dinero,” and although the rapper couldn’t make it in person, Jennifer clearly knew she couldn’t party without her, so she dropped a screen that played the rapper’s part in the song. Fans went absolutely nuts!

JLO did an amazing job putting this set list together as she covered all of the hits from the beginning to the present day, including “I’m Real,” “Jenny From The Block” and “If You Had My Love,” just to name a few. Jennifer wore sparkly bodysuit after sparkly bodysuit as the night went on, looking hotter and sexier each time she hit the stage. You can tell she does not mess around when it comes to staying in shape. She did not run low on a breath the entire night as she worked the stage left to right without missing a beat.

Though there were several highlights, one of the best moments was when Jennifer shared a lovable and tender moment onstage with her mini-me, daughter Emme, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Emme erupted unexpectedly from underneath the stage, and the adorable mother/daughter duo matched in red outfits. Emme clearly caught her parents singing chops, and she belted out a gorgeous rendition of “Limitless” with her mama. The two shared a sweet moment after they finished, with Jennifer giving her daughter a kiss and a giant hug, while Emme beamed with pride, clearly knowing she just nailed the performance.

The singer shared yet another emotional moment when she took a second to look at the sold out crowd and started tearing up as she realized what was in front of her. She recovered, though, and then took us for a ride on the 6 train with her dancers rocking out beside her as she kept hit after hit coming.

The world’s biggest birthday bash closed out with a bang as Jennifer appeared at the top of a gigantic birthday cake and even more balloons and confetti fell from The Forum’s sky while she sang “On The Floor.” Concert-goers hit balloons around like beach balls as Jennifer and her dancers matched perfectly in black and white. For her encore, Jennifer chose to pay homage to the great Gloria Estefan and sang “Let’s Get Loud.” Somehow, she looked as fresh and put together during the last song as she did at the beginning of the show! The It’s My Party tour concludes in Miami on July 27th, but picks back up with a few dates overseas in August.

All in all, Jennifer Lopez proved that she is her own best party planner as the party did not stop for one second during the two-hour extravaganza. Even all these years later, she really is just still Jenny from the Block!