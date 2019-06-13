Drake Is ‘Nervous’ The Golden State Warriors Could Make A Comeback In NBA Finals

Drake is so close his dream of the Toronto Raptors taking home their first NBA championship. If Golden State makes an epic comeback in the next two games, it would be soul crushing for him.

The Toronto Raptors are just one win away from their first ever NBA title and no one — other than the players — wants it more than super fan Drake. The team was up 3-1 in their series against the Golden State Warriors and had a chance to clinch it at home on June 10, but ended up losing by one point. Now Drizzy’s worried that the Dubs are energized to take game six at home in Oracle Arena. “Drake is confident in Toronto and that they will win the NBA championship but he is nervous that the series will go to a game seven,” a source close to the 32-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He would love nothing more than to have the Raptors lock it up tonight but he knows that all the emotions of the Warriors and Steph Curry and the rest of the team is at a fever pitch. They are playing for Kevin Durant and they are playing for all their fans as they all are taking part in the last game at Oracle Arena,” our insider continues. KD suffered a devastating Achilles injury during game five and the Warriors will be stepping it up big time to make up for the his high scoring absence. The Dubs are getting a new stadium next season so the June 13 matchup will be their last ever game in Oakland’s Oracle Arena, which has been their home for 47 years.

Should the Warriors win tonight, the series moves back to Toronto for game seven and Drake will be out in force once again for his Raptors. “If there is a game seven you better believe that Drake will be court side in Toronto ready for everything! And if a miracle happens and Golden State wins the series, Drake would be beyond devastated! It would be soul crushing!” our source adds.

Drake has long been the butt of being a sports curse, as that any team or player he backs tends to end up losing. His Raptors are SO CLOSE to taking home their first NBA championship thanks to the addition of superstar Kahwi Leonard, 27, in the offseason. If the Dubs end up taking the series even though the Raptors had a 3-1 lead at one point, it would be absolutely heartbreaking for Drizzy…and his sports curse could continue.