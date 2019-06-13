Chris Brown Trolls Ex Karrueche Tran’s BF Victor Cruz & Begs Her To ‘Please Style Him’

Chris Brown just took shot at his ex, Karrueche Tran’s boyfriend on social media! He criticized Victor Cruz’s style, but claimed he meant ‘no shade.’ But, fans are calling it a straight up, savage diss.

Chris Brown, 30, is known for his outspoken comments, especially on social media. So, it’s no surprise that he left a seemingly passive aggressive comment under a photo Victor Cruz, 32, shared with his girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, 31 — who also happens to be the singer’s longtime ex. Chris took a shot at Victor’s all-black outfit he wore with purple Nike sneakers, but claimed there was “no shade” behind his comment.

“No shade boo, BUT PLEASE STYLE HIM,” CB wrote in reference to Victor’s black windbreaker pants and long sleeve black shirt with a white logo. The retired NFL player accessorized with a few silver diamond chains. Chris continued, writing, “He looks like he’s shopping off the manikin and trying to bargain with the sales manager. Retired wrestler spanks.”

The singer later noted that he was just “f–king around,” with a crying laughing emoji. He added a separate comment that included flame and tornado emojis, along with a dancing emoji. “No shade,” and “Just minor,” Chris wrote in two separate comments.

CB’s comment came three days after Victor shared the photo with Karrueche, who he’s happily been dating since December 2017. So, was CB creeping on his ex’s man? — Some fans in the comments felt as though that was exactly what the “Wooble” singer was doing when he fired off.

Karrueche and Victor have yet to address her ex’s actions. But, it’s quite interesting that CB would critique Victor’s style since the ESPN analyst is known for his fashion, and is often considered a style symbol in sports.

Many critics noted how Chris and Karrueche’s relationship didn’t end so amicably. They dated from 2011 until 2015, and made headlines on numerous occasions for their apparent rocky relationship. Karrueche finally broke things off with Chris when she discovered that he had secretly fathered a child — his daughter Royalty, now 5 — with another woman, Nia Guzman.

Meanwhile, Karrueche has never been happier since her split from Chris. “It is amazing to think where I was four years ago (2015) to where I am now and it pushes me to want to do more and become better and the long term goal for me is acting and getting on the big screen,” she told HollywoodLife during a recent exclusive interview.