Brad Pitt Doesn’t Have ‘Set Plans’ With Kids For Father’s Day: Why He’s Hoping They’ll Call Him

When it comes to Father’s Day, Brad Pitt isn’t expecting anything big from his six kids. He’s looking for a low-key day and phone calls from his children with Angelina Jolie.

Father’s Day should be one of the most special times of the year for someone like Brad Pitt, who is a dad to six children with ex Angelina Jolie, 44. But with so much of their time spent with Angie, Brad, 55, isn’t expecting a whole lot on June 16. “Brad is looking to have a very low-key Father’s Day. He isn’t looking for any gifts, he is much more interested in hearing from his kids to wish him a good day and that’s about it,” a source close to the actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“There isn’t any set plan for a big dinner or anything along those lines, but seeing and talking to them soon would be wonderful. It really is the little things when it comes to this Father’s Day for Brad,” our insider continues. It’s unclear where the kids will be, but Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10, have been spending time in New Mexico while mom Angie is shooting her new movie Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Brad is ramping up for a big summer, as his first big film release in three years is coming up with Once Upon A Time In Hollywood due out on July 26. He’s going to be hitting the promotional tour, which means he’s likely going to be giving interviews. Ever since Brad and Angelina split in Sept. of 2016, he’s done only one major interview — a 2017 candid sit down with GQ Style — so fans are finally going to be getting updates from the man himself on how things are going. If looks are any indication, Brad’s doing better than ever as he’s looked so hunky, fit and healthy during his May promotional appearance in Cannes alongside co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and director Quentin Tarantino.