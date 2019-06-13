Bella Thorne Admits Being Her True Self & Not Caring What People Think Gets Her In ‘Trouble A Lot’

After getting over old insecurities, Bella Thorne started being true to herself. But with that candidness came more flack from the public, she told us exclusively in this new interview.

Bella Thorne isn’t hiding anymore. The actress, 21, is known for being outspoken and living her life as an open book, but it wasn’t always that way. After leaving her days as a Disney Channel star behind, Bella got to explore what she really wanted to do as an artist, starring in projects like Famous in Love and The Babysitter, and recording songs like “B*TCH I’M BELLA THORNE”. The secret to becoming her true self? Stop listening to the critics, and taking off “the mask” that she always wore in public. “I stopped lying. I stopped lying and I stopped hiding,” Bella said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I even hid in the smallest ways, like wearing makeup all the time because my skin was so bad. Then, I just stopped giving a f**k.

“People thought, well I must be a heroin addict because my skin was so bad,” she added. “But, it’s like, do you think I wanted this skin? Do you not think I’d have perfect skin if I could? It’s like, f**k those guys.” Bella spoke out about how she’s been stereotyped as a “wild child” because of cystic acne in the 2018 Vogue mini-doc, Inside the life of Bella Thorne. In one part of the documentary, Bella says she doesn’t want to put on makeup before leaving the house, but felt forced to because of the paparazzi sitting outside her home: “There’s paparazzi parked outside my house at all times. I have to think about what I look like. If I go out without makeup, [they say] ‘she must have been partying the night before, look at her skin, she’s wrecked. No, it’s because I struggle with cystic acne.”

Bella told us that she “had to get past the insecurity of what people were really wondering about me. I had to put down the mask. If I didn’t put down the mask in every aspect of my life then I would still be putting the mask up — even if I tried to bring it down. I had to bring it all the way down, which, unfortunately, can get me into trouble a lot of the time.”