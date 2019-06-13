50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams & Shows Support For Kevin Hunter Amid New Feud Between The Exes

50 Cent is brutally going after enemy Wendy Williams once again, this time showing support for her estranged husband Kevin Hunter who called her ‘lazy’ towards leaving the house to attend events.

50 Cent, 42, and Wendy Williams, 54, just gets more wild by the day with the turbulence in her personal life being fodder for Fiddy. He's weighing in on the talk show host's estranged husband Kevin Hunter's claim to TMZ that she was "too lazy" to give a damn about going out to red carpet events and other appearances outside of her talk show. The mogul did some Instagram trolling on June 13, posting TMZ's article link about Kevin's comments and taking his side.

Next to the site’s headline that read “Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband Says She’s No ‘Show Pony’ She’s Just Lazy,” Fiddy wrote in the caption “👀oh so she’s lazy 🤔ok Pimpin we ain’t having that 🤨she better get out there and get your money man.” Well, that won’t happen anymore ever since Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin in April so he won’t be getting anything more out of her.

Wendy’s been more visible than ever lately, going out on the town in NYC with new younger guy, 27-year-old Marc Tomblin. She told TMZ that Kevin had kept her “cooped up only to be a show pony” during their marriage, which is why we’re seeing her out in public so much now. But Kevin told TMZ that was a “bald-faced lie,” and that “her memory is just off.” He told the site she was too lazy to leave their New Jersey home, preferring to do her daytime talk show and then just head back to the house.

Fiddy and Wendy have been going at it for years. He’s been the subject of numerous critical Hot Topic items during her show, and he always fires back with something cruel on social media, usually about her body or looks. After she admitted in March to living in a sober house, he posted an unflattering pic of her to his Instagram with savage comment “I knew something was up with this bitch. It as the drugs. She better not talk about me, then go to the rehab every day. Crack Head. get the strap,” and also claimed she looked like E.T.