Wendy Williams Sure Son Kevin Hunter Jr. & His Dad Will ‘Get To A Better Place’ After Alleged Fight

Wendy Williams is hopeful her son, Kevin Jr., 18, will reconcile with his father, Kevin Hunter Sr. after their alleged fight, which led to Jr.’s arrest on May 21. She only wants peace within her family, despite filing for divorce.

Wendy Williams, 54, does not want her son Kevin Jr. to pick sides between her and her now estranged husband, Kevin Hunter after she filed for divorce in early April. And, after the father and son’s alleged fight in West Orange, NJ, where Jr. was arrested, all the talk show host wants is for them to reconcile for the sake of the family. “Wendy would actually like to see Kevin Jr. and his father get to a better place really soon, especially with Father’s Day right around the corner,” a source close to Wendy tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY.

“Wendy is taking everything really hard, but she would like nothing more than to have everyone be in a place of healing. Its such an uphill battle, but she really feels that it can happen sooner than later,” the insider explains, adding that the daytime talk show host will do anything to help make that happen. “Her number one priority is to have her son’s love and she knows that she has it. — That will lead to everything else in her life to be in a great place moving forward,” which includes her ex and Kevin Jr. getting along, the insider explains.

While out in LA over the weekend, cameras caught up with Wendy, where she admitted that Kevin Jr. and Kevin Sr. are “not apart” following the family drama. However, their relationship seems to still be working itself out. “I mean, you know, stuff happens in life,” she told TMZ. The host also confirmed that she will be seen out with Kevin Sr. and their son, despite the ex-couple’s ongoing divorce. “Everybody’s got to grow up!”, she yelled, before she said that Kevin Jr. is doing just “fine.”

It was previously reported that Kevin Jr. and Kevin Sr. got into an alleged altercation in West Orange, NJ, where police were called on the night of May 21 — not too far from where the family once shared a home together. Wendy moved to an apartment in New York City after she filed for divorce from Kevin Sr. on April 10. While police could not confirm Kevin Sr.’s involvement, they did inform HollywoodLife at the time, that Kevin Jr. was arrested that night.

“There is an ongoing investigation and right now he’s charged with simple assault. At this point the matter is in the family court, but those proceedings are not open to the public,” a representative from the Essex County Prosecutor‘s Office told us at the time. There have been no further updates about the situation since. However, the college student has been seen out and about and in great spirits with his mother at events.