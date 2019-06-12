Sofia Richie Flaunts Rock Hard Abs In Sexy Red Workout Gear — New Pic

Sofia Richie looked better than ever when she rocked a sexy bright red two-piece workout ensemble on June 11, showing off her rockhard abs.



Sofia Richie, 20, is known for her fabulous figure and she is constantly showing off her rock hard abs in a slew of sexy workout looks. Her latest outfit may just be our favorite, though, as she posed by the pool in her backyard in LA on June 11 rocking a bright red two-piece set. She donned a full VITA LA workout look, available at LA Collective, featuring a V-neck sports bra that showed off ample cleavage. The halter neck bra was low-cut and featured a band a thick elastic band underneath her chest, highlighting her insanely toned abs. Sofia paired the top with the matching bottoms, which were skintight bright red leggings that also had a thick elastic band around the waist, cinching in her tiny figure. Her entire taut tummy was on full display in this look, and she looked more toned that ever. She posted the sexy photo with the caption, “LA Collective designed the most amazing new collection for their brand VITA LA. Wearing one of my favorite outfits! #lacollective_partner”

Lately, Sofia has seriously been embracing the sexy athleisure look and has been rocking different workout gear almost every day. Sofia was just out and about in LA on Tuesday, June 4, when she opted to wear another sexy workout ensemble. Sofia threw on a pair of skintight, super high-waisted black leggings paired with an olive green crop top. Sofia’s cropped green sweatshirt was loose fitting and super short, showing off her insane abs. She paired her look with a messy ponytail, black sunglasses, and a pair of APL TechLoom Pro White/Heather Grey/Black Mélange Sneakers.

Another one of our favorite workout outfits from Sofia was her look on May 31. Sofia chose to wear a pair of low-rise baggy black workout pants with stripes down the sides, paired with a short sleeve gray cropped T-shirt that ended just under her chest. The shirt put Sofia’s taut tummy on full display as the pants were super low-rise.

Sofia always manages to look flawless in any outfit she puts on, especially because her body is super toned and fit. When she’s not wearing workout clothes, Sofia can be spotted in sexy denim cutoff Daisy Dukes.