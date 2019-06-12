Porsha Williams Shows Off Baby PJ’s ‘First Ponytails’ In Adorable New Video

Porsha Williams’ fans can’t get enough of videos and pictures of her baby daughter, Pilar. The latest – a clip of the 2-month-old rocking ponytails – is a particular favorite.

She’s just 2-months-old, but Porsha Williams’ baby girl Pilar is already a style princess. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a clip of her daughter on Instagram on June 12 and the little one’s adorable ponytails soon attracted a plethora of comments. In the video Porsha, 37, holds her daughter whose hair is styled into two bunches. “You like your ponytails? Hmm?” the reality TV star asks her daughter in the clip. “Aw, P. You like your ponytails?” Porsha later adds, “Yes girl… You better work it honey, work them ponytails, PJ. Ooh, PJ got ponytails.”

The sight of the 2-month-old rocking her first-ever pigtails was too much for many of Porsha’s 4.5m Instagram followers who quickly responded with likes and gushing compliments. “She’s getting so juicy! Cutie pie!” one person wrote. “OMGOODNESS PJ is a beauty,” another fan added. “She’s sooo darn cute,” yet another person wrote, echoing many others. Of course, Porsha’s RHOA’s co-stars couldn’t resist commenting too. Eva Marcille, 34, wrote, “Yes pony.” Meanwhile, Marlo Hampton, 43, wrote, “Tooo cute.”

Pilar has been a big hit with her mommy’s fans. She even has her own Instagram account and 164,000 followers. Porsha’s pregnancy was featured in the Bravo spinoff series, Porsha’s Having A Baby. For weeks after her little girl was born in March, the reality TV star didn’t show the child’s face – just glimpses of the back of her head, her hair, her chubby hands. But in May fans and viewers got their first proper look of Pilar’s face on the spinoff show and they’ve been in love ever since.

Pilar’s daddy – Porsha’s fiancé Dennis McKinley – is no slouch when it comes to sharing pics of their daughter, either. On June 8 he posted an Instagram photo of her looking serious in a onesie. He captioned the pic, “This little girl right here! She can be anything she wants to be 💪🏽.”