Nikki Bella Gushes Over Artem Chigvintsev On His 37th Birthday: ‘You Make My Heart Smile’

Nikki Bella shared the sweetest message about Artem Chigvintsev as they rang in his 37th birthday! In a new Instagram pic, the happy pair were absolutely beaming as they leaned in for a kiss.

Nikki Bella, 35, is showering her professional dancer beau, Artem Chigvintsev with lots of love on his 37th birthday. The former pro wrestler took to Instagram with a sweet message on the special day, and her words will melt even the iciest of hearts. “Happy Birthday to a man who not only makes my face smile, but my heart. You’re a special one Mr. Chigvintsev! Your relaxing, calm, patient, kind, happy energy and aura is contagious! You truly are the kindest soul I have ever met. Thank you for bringing a lot of sunshine into my life. Happy Birthday my Artem!” her June 12 post was captioned. Romance goals!

In the series of photos, which were shared via an Instagram slideshow, Nikki lets fans in on a slew of special memories. In the first, she was seen wrapped up in her man’s arms as she flashed a beaming smile, and sweetly planted a kiss on his cheek. In yet another snapshot, the two stars shared a laugh and lovingly looked at one another. Nikki even teasingly pinched his cheek in one pic, and the playful photoshoot was incredibly heart-melting from start to finish!

Nikki and her man are clearly going strong, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they need to put a label on it. After the couple confirmed they were an item on the season finale of Total Bellas back in March, fans have been wondering if they’re going to ‘DTR’ their romance. Then, on the The Bellas Podcast on May 15, Nikki set the record straight when chatting with her sister, Brie Bella. “I’m not in a place to move fast or have something official, and he’s such an amazing man that he’s willing to take things slow with me,” she said. “We have amazing dates, but we don’t need to have labels or titles and that’s what attracts me to him so much,” she said.

Happy birthday Artem! We love seeing how happy these two are together and if these photos are any indication, taking it “slow” is going over pretty well for the couple.