Chris Brown & Nicki Minaj: Why She’s Not On His New Tour, Despite Him Seemingly Hinting She Would Be

When Chris Brown hits the road this summer on his IndiGOAT tour, fans will not see Nicki Minaj. She was mysteriously missing from his tour lineup on June 10, which includes Ty Dolla $ign among other big names.

Nicki Minaj, 36, will not hit the road with Chris Brown, 30, this summer on his IndiGOAT tour because she has different plans according to TMZ, which claims she purposely did not sign on to join CB. But, why? — Nicki reportedly decided that the tour just wasn’t in her best interest at this time because of other work ventures. Let us note that the site says there’s no bad blood between the artists.

Instead, Nicki’s choosing to put her music at the forefront of her priorities, TMZ reports. The “Queen” rapper is reportedly hard at work creating new music for her Barbz, and a tour this summer would interfere with her studio time. Not to mention, Nicki just wrapped her European tour, and heading out on the road again would be quite exhausting.

Chris officially announced his IndoGOAT summer 2019 tour lineup on June 10, with special guests, Ty Dolla $ign, Tory Lanez, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy. Fans were concerned when they didn’t spot Nicki on the official tour poster, because it was reported back in April that she would be joining CB on his upcoming tour. The singer even seemingly hinted that he and Nicki had tour plans that same month on social media when a report claimed he’d be touring with Nicki in the fall. However, the tour was planned for summer, and CB took to Instagram to correct the rumors. In his post, he only addressed the time of his tour and did not mention anything about Nicki.

After the success of CB’s “Wobble”, which features Nicki and G-Eazy, fans thought it was a no brainer that they would tour together. In April, even our sister site, Variety, pointed out that the Prudential Center in New Jersey had a September 13 date advertised on its website, with Chris as the top-billed artist and Nicki featured.

Despite the confusion, fans are still hoping Nicki will make a surprise appearance at one of his show’s this summer. Tickets go on pre-sale on June 12. Chris and Nicki have yet to address her absence from his IndiGOAT summer tour.