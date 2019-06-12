Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie, 19, Shares Rare Pics Of Her As A Child With Her Dad 3 Mos. After His Death

Sophie Perry shared a heartwarming pic on Instagram months after her father Luke died following a stroke.

We can’t even begin to imagine the amount of loss that Sophie Perry, 19, is going through. The teen’s life was changed in March 2019 when her father, actor Luke Perry, tragically died at the age of 52. The Riverdale actor had suffered from a stroke prior to his death, and the young daughter posted a series of three pics on Instagram on June 12 in honor of her father’s memory, three months later.

The first pic showed a young Luke holding up his baby girl. Sophie’s first throwback pic showed her as a newborn child with with her dad looking at her lovingly. The second pic showed Luke and Sophie sitting on chairs, side-by-side. Their smiles were nearly identical, grinning ear-to-ear. In the third pic, Luke sat near Sophie while she rocked her beautiful blonde curls. The daughter captioned her pic with a simple, “I love you.”

Sophie’s family unexpectedly lost Luke on March, and Sophie hasn’t been the only one mourning on Instagram. Her older brother, Jack, 21, also shared a message on the app. “He was a lot of things to a lot of people,” Jack said. “To me, he was always Dad.”

“He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be…I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for,” Jack continued. “I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad.”

We’ll continue to think of Jack and Sophie, and we hope that the two can at least on each other during this time. Rest in peace, Luke.