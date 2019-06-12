Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie Getting ‘So Close’: How Kylie Jenner Is Helping Them Become ‘Real Friends’

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie are approaching their relationship very maturely. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the dynamic between the two women.

While Sofia Richie, 20, is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and the father of her children, Scott Disick, 36, the two women are actually becoming “real friends,” according to a source. “Things with Kourtney and Sofia just keep getting better,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Scott was the biggest force in bringing them together, the trip to Mexico (in December 2018) was a huge turning point for their relationship. But Kylie [Jenner, 21] is playing a big part now, she’s helping them become real friends.”

“She’s arranged few girls-only get-togethers so that Sofia and Kourtney could hang in a group and casually get to know each other better,” our source continued. “Sofia has totally won Kourtney over just by being herself. She’s very easy to like because she’s so comfortable in her own skin and just a genuinely nice girl. She’s so gorgeous and she’s lived this life of privilege so you would expect that she might be a mean girl but she’s not, she’s really kind and sweet.”

Our source concluded, “Once Kourtney gave her a chance she couldn’t help but like her.” Sofia has been dating Scott for around two years, and while at first, it was difficult for the three adults to spend time together, we’re so glad to see everyone come around. It must make everything so much easier for the family – especially for kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4! On the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, viewers got a sneak peek into that very Mexico trip that began the process for everyone easily hanging out together.

While Kourt’s mom Kris Jenner, 63, thought that Kourt was “confused” about her feelings toward Scott after he posted a pic with Kourt and Sofia, it seems like the adults know what they’re doing in this situation. We’re so happy to see everyone getting along!