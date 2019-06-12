Khloe Kardashian Insists Tristan Told Her He Had Split From Pregnant GF When They Got Together

After Tristan Thompson’s ex accused him of causing her ‘stress’ by allegedly cheating on her with Khloe Kardashian in 2016, the reality star has responded with her side of the story, and insists she was told Tristan was single when they got together.

Khloe Kardashian is finally speaking out about the claims that she was Tristan Thompson’s mistress while he was dating a then-pregnant Jordan Craig in 2016. “I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up,” Khloe wrote on Instagram June 11. “After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship. He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed me physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me him and his ex were broken up before we met. This is my truth! The truth that I believe and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!”

Her social media message comes after Radar Online uncovered court documents filed by Jordan, which tell a very different side of the story. Jordan claims that Tristan begged her to have a baby with him when they were together, but just one month after she found out she was pregnant in April 2016, she says she found out he was cheating. In the court docs, Jordan claims that Tristan promised her he would change, so she took him back. However, that summer, she left him again, then started seeing paparazzi photos of him with another woman go “viral.”

She did not mention Khloe’s name directly. However, the timeline matches up: Paparazzi began catching Khloe and Tristan together by the end of summer 2016. Jordan also says the woman in the paparazzi pics is one of the same women that she had previously confronted Tristan about cheating on her with, according to the court docs.

“This brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy,” Jordan claims, according to Radar. “My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have pregnancy complications.” Jordan and Tristan’s son, Prince, was born in 2016. By that time, he was in a serious relationship with Khloe.

Of course, Khloe eventually experienced Tristan’s infidelity firsthand. Right before their daughter, True, was born in April 2018, Tristan was caught cheating on her in videos and photos that surfaced online. She stayed with him, though, and they worked through their issues. However, the relationship ended in January 2019 when he was caught acting flirty with Jordyn Woods at a party. Jordyn later confirmed that Tristan kissed her.