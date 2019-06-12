Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash For Washing Her Face In ‘8 Seconds’ Just Like Kylie

Kendall Jenner took to Twitter to show off a video of herself washing her face with a Proactiv face wash on June 12 and followers didn’t hesitate to criticize her for how quickly she got the job done.

Kendall Jenner, 23, is getting the same kind of criticism her sister Kylie Jenner, 21, did not too long ago when she shared a video of herself showing off her face washing routine on June 12. The model, who has partnered with the skincare company Proactiv, aimed to help promote the product by filming herself washing her face with the company’s face wash, but because she did it so quickly, followers weren’t impressed. “My daily face washing routine never gets old…@proactiv #proactiv_ambassador” Kendall captioned the post along with a link to the Proactiv website. It wasn’t long before the harsh responses started rolling in.

“who washes their face that quick tho? whats it cleaning,” one response read. “It was really that fast… she not letting the product soak in her skin. It’s not really helping her if she does that fast,” another follower wrote. “thats quick….,” a third tweet read. “Washing in 8 second,” read yet another. Some other followers even made some jokes that she was going so quickly because she was afraid Kylie would walk in and see her not using Kylie Skin, the new skincare line from the self-made billionaire.

Kendall’s latest backlash is definitely reminiscent of the responses Kylie received when posting a similar video of herself washing her face with her own skin product for a mere 10 seconds on May 29. Fans made it a point to share their opinions about how no one can wash their face that quickly. Kim Kardashian later took to her own social media to mock Kylie’s video responses and stand up for her little sister. In a video clip she posted to Twitter, she could be seen walking among Kylie’s pink products in the background while talking to the camera. “Let me teach you guys on how to do a tutorial on how to wash your face,” she said. “What do you want me to do in only 10 seconds? I’m going to do the exact same thing — should I pick every single product? Because you know it’s sold out. So guys, what is the big deal here, with the 10 second video? That’s all she’s got.”

Although Kendall has yet to respond to the criticism she received over the way she washes her face, we have a feeling she won’t let it bother her too much. The KarJenners are known for always being in the spotlight and standing up for themselves in various situations, so it will be no surprise if Kendall takes all the negative feedback with a grain of salt!