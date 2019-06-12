Justin Bieber Backpedals On Tom Cruise Fight Challenge: I Was ‘Playing’

Justin Bieber was all smiles when he was approached by cameras while getting into a vehicle on June 12 and he admitted that his post about Tom Cruise fighting him was just a random thought he had that he wanted to share.

Justin Bieber, 25, doesn’t want to fight Tom Cruise, 56, because he totally thinks the Mission: Impossible actor will kick his behind! The singer opened up about a post he shared to social media that challenged Tom to an MMA fight when he was out in Los Angeles on June 12, and he was quick to say it was all a joke! When the paparazzi asked about whether or not the wild challenge was real, the Biebs, who was standing in a large van, smiled as he said, ” Nah, I was just playing.” See the video of Justin talking about the joke post HERE.

After confirming he doesn’t know Tom, he went on to admit that he doesn’t think he would win in a fight with him if it actually were to happen. “I’m pretty sure Tom would probably whoop my a** in a fight,” he said. “I’d have to get in some good shape. I’m really skinny right now. I think he’d probably be out of my weight class. You know, he’s got that dad strength.” Justin also revealed that he only posted the fight challenge after watching an interview with Tom because it was a random funny thought that popped in his head. “I do that sometimes,” he explained.

Justin first made headlines about the potential fight when he posted his challenge to Twitter on June 9 and even mentioned UFC chief Dana White. “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don’t take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @ danawhite ?” his tweet read. He also later posted a funny video from a fight scene Tom had in his 1992 film Far and Away and edited his own head on Tom’s opponent.

It’s good to know Justin was just posting his challenge all in good fun and no bad duel is about to go down between him and the movie star!