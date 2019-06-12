Donald Trump ‘Likes’ A Tweet Calling Rihanna A Queen & Fans Troll Him: ‘Stay Away From Her’

Donald Trump is picky with his Twitter ‘likes,’ as he last handed one out in 2017. The Navy was understandably surprised when the POTUS gave his Twitter thumbs-up to its icon, Rihanna — but not exactly happy.



Donald Trump, 72, only has eight “likes” recorded since making his Twitter profile in 2013 — and one of them is dedicated to Rihanna, 31. In an unexpected turn of social media activity, the POTUS “liked” a glowing tweet about the singer/business tycoon from writer Heben Nigatu, who screengrabbed an answer from Rihanna’s chat in Interview Magazine. “Every new Rihanna interview makes me grow stronger. We stan a work/life balance queen!!!” the writer tweeted on June 10, along with Rihanna’s insight into balancing her business ventures with “personal days.” Perhaps the president could relate to Rihanna’s ideology about work and play?

“I never used to be this way. It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it,” RiRi told Ocean’s 8 co-star Sarah Paulson in the Summer 2019 issue of Interview. Rihanna has priorities outside of her Fenty brands and music career, as she added, “I’ve made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store. I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, ‘I need to make time for this.’ Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous ‘P,’ which means personal days. This is a new thing.”

Whatever Trump’s motivation was behind “liking” that interview answer, some Twitter users are dismayed (or straight up amused) that they share something in common with the POTUS. “This is one of trump’s 8 liked tweets. The only other thing we have in common besides being addicted to Diet Coke is respecting Rihanna’s hard work ethic,” one fan tweeted. Another fan suggested that Trump is trying to cast a wider net in the voting pool, writing, “So is this Trumps attempt to reach another portion of America? Watch out folks, wolf in sheep’s clothing. Then again he might be an uber Rihanna fan.”

Every new Rihanna interview makes me grow stronger. We stan a work/life balance queen!!! https://t.co/rBV8Ep29Dm pic.twitter.com/hpELYJzXRI — Heben Nigatu (@heavenrants) June 10, 2019

This is one of trump's 8 liked tweets. The only other thing we have in common besides being addicted to Diet Coke is respecting Rihanna's hard work ethic pic.twitter.com/cNZNhulQEz — Kris Jenner (@jodiegip) June 12, 2019

A third fan couldn’t resist a diss: “Donald Trump read this Rihanna quote advising people to ‘make time for yourself’ and ‘shut things down for two days, three days at a time’ to ‘nurture’ yourself, and saw it as validation for watching Fox News all day every day.” A fourth fan had a request, writing, “The last time Trump liked a tweet before Rihanna was in 2017…. 💀 omg GET A JOB, STAY AWAY FROM HER.”

Well, Trump does aspire to be a work/life balance queen himself. He spent 260 days on Trump properties and 194 at golf properties out of 873 days in office as of April 19, according to the NBC News. Perhaps we shouldn’t look too much into this — his last recorded “like” was a tweet that said he wasn’t “Presidential material” because of typos from 2017.