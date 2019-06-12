Denise Richards ‘Would Like’ To Role Play As ‘A Dominatrix’ In Bedroom With Husband Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards revealed some NSFW details about her sex life with husband Aaron Phypers during the June 11 episode of ‘WWHL’.

During a game called “Husband or Hus-Banned” on the June 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, RHOBH stars Denise Richards, 48, and Kyle Richards, 50, told Andy Cohen what they would and would not allow when it comes to their husbands’ behavior. And let’s just say that Denise seems like a lot more fun in the bedroom than Kyle does. First, Andy asked the ladies if they’d allow their husbands to receive lap dances at a bachelor party, to which Kyle said, “Nope”, and Denise said, “Yes”. Then, Andy asked the ladies if they’d care if their friends “accidentally” saw their husbands naked. Kyle said, “No”, and Denise felt the same, saying, “I wouldn’t care”. (Um, can we be friends with Denise?)

Next, Andy asked the ladies if they’d be okay with their husbands starting a “business venture with an ex”. Kyle said, “I would care”, but Denise was more lenient. “[It] depends on the ex,” she said, before Andy asked if they’d be okay with their husbands posting “thirst trap photos” of themselves on social media. “I care — yeah, not happening,” Kyle said, while Denise didn’t seem to mind. “I don’t care,” she said while shrugging her shoulders.

As the game went on, the questions got dirtier and dirtier, and we learned a lot more about Denise’s marriage to her new husband, Aaron Phypers, 46. For instance, Denise said she wouldn’t mind if Aaron tweeted about their sex life — “as long as it’s great” — and she’s totally cool with Aaron watching porn. Plus, she revealed that she “would like” it if her husband asked her to role play as a dominatrix in the bedroom. She even seemed excited about it. Want to know more? Watch the full video of the game above!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo!