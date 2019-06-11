Charlotte Summers: 5 Things To Know About The Talented Singer, 13, Who Wows The ‘AGT’ Judges

Charlotte Summers is hitting the stage during the June 11 episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ and completely stuns the judges with her rendition of a classic song. This 13-year-old contestant is one to watch.

The America’s Got Talent season 14 auditions continue this week and Charlotte Summers is one of the performers in week 3. The 13-year-old, who hails from Spain, graces the stage during the June 11 episode and hopes to impress the AGT judges with her voice. Charlotte is someone who will likely go far in the competition. Her audition video was released early by NBC and it already has over 4.4 million views on YouTube. These are 5 key things you need to know about Charlotte.

1. Charlotte sings a gorgeous rendition of “I Put A Spell On You” for her audition. Before she starts her performance, Charlotte is shaking. But she doesn’t let the nerves get the best of her. Her rendition of the classic song wows the judges and the crowd. When she hits a high note, Gabrielle Union starts clapping. Charlotte’s voice is incredible.

2. Charlotte has been singing since she was 5 years old. Charlotte is only 13 years old but she’s been performing for a while now. Once she started performing, she didn’t stop. Charlotte is ready to take the next step with her career by auditioning for America’s Got Talent.

3. She’s very close with her sister. Charlotte’s sister is by her side at the audition. “We’re very close,” Charlotte says in her introduction video. “Charlotte and I always watch America’s Got Talent,” her sister reveals. “When I knew Charlotte was going to audition, I wanted to cry. I wanted to hug her. I’m really happy that my sister is here. I can’t believe it.”

4. Simon Cowell is her idol. When Charlotte walks out on stage before her performance, she can’t help but gush over the iconic AGT judge. “You’re my idol, literally,” she says. “I love you so much.” She later adds, “You’re the best.”

5. AGT is not the first reality show she’s appeared on. Charlotte competed on the series La Voz Kids in 2015. She also performed on Little Big Shots in 2018.