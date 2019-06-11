Kylie Jenner and her party guests saw a fun red robe, Bradley Whitford saw a red flag. ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ star feared that the costume’s ‘significance’ as a ‘symbol of resistance’ was being downplayed.

Not even Commander Joseph Lawrence liked Kylie Jenner’s Gilead-themed party. The actor behind the feared commander, Bradley Whitford, 59, wasn’t the biggest fan of the 21-year-old CEO’s The Handmaid’s Tale-themed party on June 8, which doubled as a viewing party and celebration for Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s 22nd birthday. The party guests — including the likes of Sofia Richie — dressed to theme in the handmaid’s uniform, a garb that the show’s enslaved women are forced to wear by their male commanders. “I don’t know, it seems a little tacky,” Bradley admitted while discussing the party’s dress code on the June 11 episode of The Talk. But the Hulu star explained why exactly he found it “tacky.”

“You know, that costume is so kind of iconic, and it’s interesting how it’s changed from initially from sort of a symbol of oppression to now, as the show is moving ahead, to a symbol of resistance,” Bradley continued, a reference to how women have adapted the red robe into a protest outfit in the wake of new abortion legislation. He added, “So, yeah, a cocktail party seems to sort of dash that significance.” On that note, he laughed, but his opinion aligned with many Twitter users after watching the Snapchat videos from the party.

“With all of the serious reproductive rights fights that are going on, Kylie Jenner gave a ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ themed birthday. This entire family is tone-deaf due to privilege, and don’t you forget it,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “Kylie Jenner hosting a Handmaid’s Tale themed birthday party is actually a perfect analogy for how rich people will be perfectly fine if Roe v. Wade is overturned. They’ll always find a way to afford and access abortion—low income folks won’t. #StopTheBans.”

In the Hulu show, the handmaids are forced to carry their commander’s babies. Considering the premise of the series, some fans didn’t appreciate the spirited party décor, with drinks like “under his eye tequila” and “praise be vodka.”