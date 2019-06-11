Sofia Richie Shows Off Toned Legs In Daisy Dukes For Lunch Date With Scott & Mason Disick

Sofia Richie rocked frayed denim shorts for a lunch outing with boyfriend Scott Disick and his 9-year-old son, Mason on June 10! The crew headed to their regular spot, Nobu in Malibu, where Mason sported a stylish Fendi hat.

Sofia Richie, 20, and Scott Disick, 36, headed to Japanese hotspot, Nobu in Malibu for lunch on Monday, where they were joined by his eldest son, Mason Disick, 9. The model wore a pair of dark denim shorts with a yellow tank and white sneakers. Scott rocked blue jeans and a black tee with a navy blue puffer vest. Both Sofia and Scot rocked similar black tinted sunnies. Meanwhile, Mason looked stylish in a brown Fendi bucket hat, which he paired with a camouflage shirt and grey sweatpants with sports slip-on shoes.

All three were joined by an unidentified woman, who appeared to be a friend of Sofia’s. It was no surprise that the couple was spotted at the popular celeb restaurant, as Scott is a known regular at Nobu. Scott’s other two children, son Reign, 4, and daughter, Penelope, 6, were not present at the lunch outing.

Sofia and Scott’s day out with Mason came after Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans watched the model vacation with Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of Scott’s kids, during the June 9 episode of the hit show. Scott, Sofia and Kourtney all traveled to Cabo right before Christmas for Mason’s 9th birthday. But, the famous family was thrown for a loop when they saw a photo of the exes and Sofia vacationing together on social media. Spoiler: Kourtney didn’t tell her family.

Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie out to lunch with his son, Mason at Nobu in Malibu on Monday, June 10, 2019. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

Later on in the episode, Kourtney admitted that she didn’t mind hanging out with Sofia. “It was fine,” Kourtney said. “She’s, like, easy to be around. She’s not, like, causing [drama].” She explained how she stayed in a 3-bedroom villa with the kids, while Scott stayed with Sofia in a different building.