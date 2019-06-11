Selena Gomez looked gorgeous in two different outfits for the NYC premiere of ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ on June 10, when she swapped her sexy black mini dress for a velvet PJ set at the after party.

Selena Gomez, 26, had a jam-packed evening on Monday, June 10, when she arrived at the New York City premiere of her new film The Dead Don’t Die. Her first look of the night was her strapless black Celine Spring 2019 mini dress with massive feather sleeves, but she quickly changed out of her red carpet dress and slipped into a pair of velvet black pajamas for the after party. Selena’s look was fitting for the occasion, as it was a late night after party, and the velvet set fit her perfectly. The short-sleeve top was loose and double-breasted with white trim outlining the lapels and sleeves. Down the front of the top were eight chunky gold buttons, which dress up the look a bit more, and she paired the top with a tiny pair of matching short-shorts, also lined with white trim. She topped off her black velvet pajamas with a simple pair of pointy-toed black leather pumps, and choose to keep her glam from the premiere, as well as her dazzling jewels.

While we loved Selena’s after party look, we seriously loved her red carpet ensemble. Selena’s black Celine mini dress was strapless and off-the-shoulder, showing off the most insane cleavage we’ve ever seen on the star. The best part of the dress, though, was without a doubt the massive black feather sleeves. The rest of the frock flowed out into a pleated sheath, ending just above her knees. Selena accessorized with a pair of peep-toe black sequin mules and gorgeous diamond Cartier drop earrings and huge rings.

Selena’s glam throughout the entire night was on-point, as her hair, done by, Marissa Marino, was thrown up into a messy bun and parted in the middle, while a few pieces of hair were left out on either side of her face, framing it in gorgeous beach waves. As for her makeup, done by her longtime artist, Hung Vanngo, Sels went with a dark smokey eye with extra long lashes and a nude matte lip. Her nails were done by manicurist, Tom Bachik, who topped off her look with a white manicure.

We loved both of Selena’s sexy looks for the evening and we cannot wait for her new movie, The Dead Don’t Die, to officially hit theaters on June 14.