‘RHOBH’ Cast ‘Surprised & Disappointed’ That Lisa Vanderpump Skipped Reunion

Lisa Vanderpump didn’t only shock ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ fans when she was a no show at the reunion, she also shocked her co-stars, who were hoping to talk to her about the drama between them.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates definitely felt Lisa Vanderpump‘s absence during the reunion, which they filmed on June 5, and although there’s been a lot of animosity between them over the past few months, they were genuinely surprised that she didn’t show up to tell her side of the story. “The ladies of RHOBH were disappointed and surprised that Lisa Vanderpump didn’t show,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They all really thought she would show and they all wanted the chance to talk to her calmly.

Shortly before the reunion, Lisa hinted that she was done with the show after the drama that happened in the latest season, and she’s ready to focus on her other projects such as her restaurants and her organization, Vanderpump Dogs. Since the British television personality, who has been battling her cast mates ever since the infamous “puppygate” scandal, wasn’t at the reunion taping, it turns out it was hard for the cameras to capture moments relating to the drama that were worthy enough to include.

“The drama from the reunion was difficult as all of the ladies are in a really good place,” the source explained. “The ladies were there from 6am until almost 11pm as they were trying to capture as much footage as possible, but it was quite hard without Lisa there as they were forced to keep talking about someone who’s not there and they weren’t going to just stir up drama for cameras. They’re very much united right now. Lisa not attending was addressed at the top and all of the ladies were open and said how they felt. They all got to share their side of the story.”

Lisa’s decision about attending the reunion was up in the air until the day of the filming. Once Andy Cohen, who hosted the reunion, confirmed she didn’t show up through a live video on Instagram, it proved the major effect season nine must of had on her. Despite her lack of appearance, Andy promised that “major things” were still happening during the taping so we can’t wait to see exactly what he’s talking about!