Porsha Williams’ Baby, Pilar, Falls Asleep In Mom’s Arms In Adorable New Pic

Porsha Williams shared a precious pic of her newborn daughter, Pilar, snoozing in her arms after taking a bath, and it’s giving us all the feels.

Porsha Williams is one lucky woman! The Real Housewives of Atlanta beauty posted yet another adorable photo of her newborn daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, on Instagram, and it’s just too cute for words. The photo shows PJ fast asleep in Porsha’s arms, dreaming away while resting her head on her mom’s chest. She’s wearing pink unicorn and rainbow pajamas for her after bath time nap. Fans are obsessed with her pursed lips and little curls, and so is Porsha. She captioned the post, “PJ Juicy Lips😩❤️ @pilarjhena #Afterbathtime.”

The latest sweet pic comes the day after baby PJ gave some serious sass on Instagram. Yes, sorry to break it to you, but a three-month-old baby has her own Instagram account, and 162k+ followers, to boot. PJ made the cutest stink face in the pic, her lips pursed together while blowing a little spit bubble at the camera. The angry expression on this little darling is even funnier when you look at her tiny floral onesie. A second pic shows her with a very concerned look on her face as she stares at a phone. Either the budding influencer is making some executive decisions about her content, or she’s frustrated by whatever trouble Peppa Pig’s gotten himself into this time.

Porsha’s fans couldn’t contain themselves while commenting on the pic of PJ sleeping. They’re obsessed with that sweet face, and convinced she’s a clone of her dad, Dennis McKinley. “She is For sure her Daddy’s Twin😍😍#PrettyGirl💕,” one fan wrote. “Awww look at that cutie pie!! She is her daddy twin!!” said another. “She has her daddy’s whole face! Lol! She’s beautiful. So happy for y’all!”

PJ made a sassy face in a different photo that her mom posted on June 4. Once again, she’s wearing a beautiful little dress, and huge bow on her head, but her face says “I’m so sick of everyone.” Porsha captioned the pic, “Pj is a whole mood.” We wholeheartedly agree!