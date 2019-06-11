Offset Kisses Kulture & Calls Her A ‘Beautiful Blessing From God’ In Cute New Pic: ‘Daddy’s Girl’

Offset is one proud father of 4! The Migos rapper gushed over his youngest child, baby Kulture, who he shares with wife Cardi B, in an adorable new photo on June 10. Offset wrote the cutest message ahead of his daughter’s 1st birthday!

Offset, 27, can’t get over how big his daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus is getting! Ahead of her first birthday on July 10, the Migos rapper shared a photo of him kissing the side of Kulture’s cheek as he held her in his arms. “MY KULTURE IS GETTING SO BIG,” he captioned the sweet snap, adding that his daughter is a “BEAUTIFUL BLESSING FROM GOD”. He continued, writing, “I LOVE YOU,” with the hashtag, “daddy’s girl”.

In the image, little Kulture is wearing a white onesie with lace shoulders. But, it was her stylish headband that made her look even more cute — if that’s even possible. Her hair accessory included a massive, off-white flower that sat on top of her head. Kulture looked precious as she grabbed her daddy’s shoulder to keep her balance while he smothered her with kisses.

Offset wasn’t the only one who became emotional over the thought of Kulture turning one in less than a month. Her mommy, Cardi B, 26, admitted that she was in her feelings all day on June 10 because of her daughter’s upcoming birthday. “My baby 11 months old and I can’t handle it,” Cardi captioned a sweet photo of baby K laying on a purple blanket holding a pair of sunglasses. “What’s wrong with me?” Cardi wrote, adding, “I been emotional all day 😭😭😭😭 I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m fine.” The “Press” rapper tagged her husband in the photo and wrote, “I’m madly, overly in love with my child ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks @Offsetyrn”.

Cardi and Offset welcomed Kulture on July 10, 2018, just 10 months after they tied the knot in a secret ceremony in September 2017. Kulture is Cardi’s first child, while Offset is also dad to sons, Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea from previous relationships. He featured all four of his children on the cover of his debut solo album, Father of Four, which was released in February.