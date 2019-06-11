Miley Cyrus Hits Back At ‘Dumb’ Liam Hemsworth Split Rumors On Their 10-Year Anniversary

Miley Cyrus & her hubby Liam Hemsworth are going strong & she was sure to say so in a new tweet. After catching wind of a breakup rumor, Miley let fans know that they’re doing just fine as they celebrate 10 years of love.

Cheers to ten years! As Miley Cyrus, 26, and husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, celebrated their milestone anniversary on June 11, Miley was sure to shut down any rumors of a breakup. When the singer caught wind of an article that had insinuated they were on the rocks, she responded with a tweet that included a loving picture of Liam and herself. “Happy 10 year anniversary my love, Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change …. & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them . You’re truly,” she wrote, putting that rumor to rest. Tell em, Miles!

Fans absolutely showered Miley with support after seeing her post! “Happy anniversary!!! Love u both so much😭😭😭,” one person sweetly commented. “Best couple ever,” another declared. Some fans were shocked to hear that it’s been a whopping ten years since the two stars were first romantically linked. “A DECADE WHAT,” one person tweeted. There was no doubt that overall, fans were beyond happy for Miley and Liam and were far from believing any recent rumors of a split. “Omg my heart! I’m so happy for you both! Congratulations on 10 years. Here is to many more happy years together! My favourite couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” another fan sweetly said.

If there was any doubt how just how in love these two are, just take a look at Liam’s most recent cover story where he made it very clear he sees babies in their future, and a lot of them — “10, 15, maybe 20,” Liam revealed in the May/June cover story of GQ Australia. But first, they have other responsibilities to take care of. When asked if he’s considering raising a family, Liam replied, “Once we don’t have so many dogs.” The Isn’t It Romantic star elaborated, “You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being.”

Happy 10 year anniversary my love Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change …. & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them . You’re truly. pic.twitter.com/P9LlWZXIdC — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 11, 2019

Miley is never one to balk from standing up for herself, and it’s nice to see that she’s raring and ready to put any breakup rumors to rest. Clearly, she and Liam are doing better than ever!