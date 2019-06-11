Lisa Rinna Claps Back After Fan Says Her Figure Is Reason For Daughter’s Anorexia: ‘You’re The Problem’

Clearly, Lisa was feeling sassy that day, because when yet another fan threw some not so subtle shade, she clapped back yet again. When one follower said “Showed this to my son… He laughed hysterically… said ‘she’s gross’… ‘nothing like a malnourished 50 year old dancing around in a leotard,’” Lisa didn’t let the comment slide. “Actually it’s a Norma Kamali bathing suit,” the former Days of Our Lives actress replied.

However, in the past, Lisa has taken partial blame for Amelia’s struggle with anorexia. During a confessional on the June 4 episode of RHOBH, she got incredibly honest about the struggle her daughter has faced. “The scariest thing about anorexia is….is she going to have this forever?” Lisa admitted in the episode. “I don’t want to see her suffer. You want to fix it. You want to make it go away. You want to erase it. You know, you just want to take your child out of pain. You don’t want your child to be in pain. You can’t help but blame yourself. You know, it’s like…what did we do to f*** her up? Maybe we did something. I don’t know. I just know that it’s really, really hard to watch Amelia be in pain.”