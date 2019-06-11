Lisa Rinna Claps Back After Fan Says Her Figure Is Reason For Daughter’s Anorexia: ‘You’re The Problem’
Lisa Rinna is NOT having it with Instagram haters. After a follower body shamed the star for her sexy post on June 11, she instantly clapped back.
Lina Rinna, 55, has little patience for social media trolls these days. When one of her 1.9 million followers left a vicious comment on her page saying that her slim figure “might have been how her daughter started her eating disorder,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star clapped back with a message of her own. “You are body shaming me. You are the problem,” she quipped back in the comments section. Tell em, Lisa! The reality star shares Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 17, with husband Harry Hamlin, and has been open in the past about the anorexia struggles her youngest has faced.
The post in question showed the mother of two flaunting her best dance moves in a super steamy video, where she donned nothing but a black, skintight swimsuit. The reality star was seen swiveling her hips and working the camera to Madonna’s iconic track “Vogue,” and looked absolutely flawless the whole way through. Lisa’s friends and fellow Real Housewives co-stars LOVED the clip, and took to the comments to cheer her on. “You are a legend,” Rumer Willis wrote below the post. “We don’t deserve you Lisa! 💕” the well-known brand Lisa Frank wrote in a comment. “Goals, goals, goals…hot AF 🔥,” Dorit Kemsley remarked, while Erika Jayne was sure to say that Lisa looked “Fabulous 🌟.”
Clearly, Lisa was feeling sassy that day, because when yet another fan threw some not so subtle shade, she clapped back yet again. When one follower said “Showed this to my son… He laughed hysterically… said ‘she’s gross’… ‘nothing like a malnourished 50 year old dancing around in a leotard,’” Lisa didn’t let the comment slide. “Actually it’s a Norma Kamali bathing suit,” the former Days of Our Lives actress replied.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on
However, in the past, Lisa has taken partial blame for Amelia’s struggle with anorexia. During a confessional on the June 4 episode of RHOBH, she got incredibly honest about the struggle her daughter has faced. “The scariest thing about anorexia is….is she going to have this forever?” Lisa admitted in the episode. “I don’t want to see her suffer. You want to fix it. You want to make it go away. You want to erase it. You know, you just want to take your child out of pain. You don’t want your child to be in pain. You can’t help but blame yourself. You know, it’s like…what did we do to f*** her up? Maybe we did something. I don’t know. I just know that it’s really, really hard to watch Amelia be in pain.”