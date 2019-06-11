Lindsay Lohan Reacts To Rumors Of A Feud With Former Bestie Paris Hilton

Just one month after Paris Hilton shaded Lindsay Lohan as ‘lame,’ Linds responded in a new interview with a message of her own.

The saga of Paris Hilton, 38, and Lindsay Lohan, 32, continues. The long-time frenemies have been incredibly outspoken about their friendship (or lack thereof) but Lindsay is ready to put rumors to rest. The Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star spoke out in a new interview with the Kyle & Jackie O Show on June 10 and swore up and down that she and the heiress have zero issues. “I have no problems with anyone in my life and I’m grateful for that. I’m a very loving person,” Lindsay said on the radio show when asked about their friendship. “I mean, if it’s going to be good press for someone else, even in a negative way, then I’ll pray for them,” she added, slipping in a subtle diss.

Lindsay’s comment arrived one month after Paris herself spoke out about their on-again, off-again friendship. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in May, the socialite was also asked to say three nice things about Linds, but couldn’t quite rise to the challenge. Instead, she slammed the “Rumors” singer as “beyond”, “lame” and “embarrassing.” Ouch.

It was in July 2018 that Paris reignited her longtime feud with Lindsay by calling her a “pathological liar“. After a fan account posted a video compilation of all the times Lindsay had dissed Paris, Paris wrote “#PathologicalLiar” in the comments, while also adding a laughing face emoji. Despite this, it looks like Lindsay is taking the high road these days!

EXCLUSIVE: @lindsaylohan addresses THAT feud with @ParisHilton and damn she's savage! Hear what she said here >> https://t.co/MWM8n2ac6u pic.twitter.com/K3EFOtf1np — Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) June 10, 2019

While at one time, Paris and Lindsay appeared to be the best of friends, fans are still reeling from another comment Paris made where she reminisced about a night out they shared with Britney Spears 11 years ago. Paris dished on the famous 2006 photo of her, Brit, and Linds in a car during a night out on the town. “Actually, it was just Brit and I [going]out,” Paris explained to MTV Australia. “And then [Lindsay] chased us to the car and got in. She wasn’t invited.”

In other news, Lindsay also promised the radio show that she has new music on the way, so fans should be on high alert for more certified bops from the “Rumors” singer!