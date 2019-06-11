Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Spoke ‘Briefly’ During Reunion At Friend’s Party: It ‘Wasn’t Awkward’

They may not be friends anymore, but Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are cordial with each other. The former BFFs reportedly spoke ‘briefly’ and ‘flashed smiles as they said hello’ at their pal’s party on June 7.

Kylie Jenner, 21, and Jordyn Woods, 21, “spoke with each other briefly inside the VIP area” at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub on June 7, TMZ reports. Despite all the drama that’s gone down between the former best friends, Kylie and Jordyn reportedly “flashed smiles as they said hello” and their “interaction wasn’t awkward at all.” Their mutual friends were there with them and there were “good vibes” all around. They were both celebrating Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday. Both Kylie and Jordyn are friends with Stassie. HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.

The birthday bash at Bootsy Bellows on June 7 is the first time Kylie and Jordyn have been publicly spotted at the same place since the drama with Tristan Thompson, 28, went down. Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship was ruined after Jordyn and Tristan, Khloe Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend and the father of her 1-year-old daughter, True, cozied up at a house party in Feb. 2019. Jordyn admitted that Tristan kissed her but swore that was it. However, the damage had been done. Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s house and their friendship hasn’t been the same since. Tristan was also at the club, but Kylie didn’t speak to him.

HollywoodLife told you EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie and Jordyn are totally OK with being in the same vicinity these days. “There is no more drama between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods and there was absolutely no drama that happened inside when they were both at Bootsy Bellows,” a source close to Kylie told us. “The two ladies have no problem being in the same room together.”

Even though their friendship is over, Jordyn still has so much love for the Kylie Cosmetics mogul. When asked by TMZ outside of LAX in April 2019 if she still loves Kylie, Jordyn said, “Always. I love Kylie always.” Maybe there’s hope for friendship reconciliation after all.