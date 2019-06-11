Kylie Jenner Gets Drunk & Falls Off A Chair While Trying To ‘Keep Up’ With BFF At Birthday Bash

It looks like this ‘Kardashian’ couldn’t ‘keep up.’ After Kylie Jenner appeared to party a little too hard at Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday, the ‘KUWTK’ star slipped out of her seat and crashed to the floor!

“True life: trying to keep up with [Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou],” the 21-year-old Kylie Jenner, 21, posted to her Instagram Stories on June 10 while sharing a close-up of her drink. Stassie – known to her 4.3 million Instagram followers as @stassiebaby – decided to celebrate turning 22 with a series of birthday parties. While this bash wasn’t themed like the Handmaid’s Tale party Kylie threw for her BFF, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star probably felt like Aunt Lydia did a number on her afterward. Stassie shared Kylie’s IG stories to her own, before sharing a video of Kylie taking a tumble!

“What happens when she tries to keep up,” Stassie captioned the video, which was captured by a fan account. “She fell off her f*ckin chair.” It’s true – as the music was playing, Kylie tried to snuggle her BFF. As Kylie tired to climb up on Stassie, she fell backward and landed on the floor! Thankfully, no one was hurt. Both Kylie and Stassie immediately began laughing it off. While Stassie said that she “appreciated the effort,” perhaps this will be the last time this KarJenner tries “keeping up” with her friend?

Stassie’s birthday was officially June 9, and she appears to be taking the whole week (or month?) to celebrate. Before the party where Kylie fell out of her seat, she and Travis Scott’s baby mama had some fun in the sun. “Grateful for this one,” Stassie captioned a shot of her and Kylie posing in black bikinis while straddling the same bicycle. The two changed into some more “appropriate” outwear for a round of golf, as they dressed in matching Chanel crop tops and mini skirts. “Twins,” Stassie captioned a shot of her and Kylie standing side-by-side. At least their fashion was on point because judging by the videos Stassie posted to her IG, neither woman will be making the PGA Tour anytime soon.

While Kylie was celebrating Stassie’s birthday at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub on June 7, she reportedly ran into her other BFF, the now-estranged Jordyn Woods, 21. It was the first time that Kylie and Jordyn were seen in public together since the drama between Jordyn and Tristan Thompson, 28, went down. They reportedly “spoke briefly” with each other, and this interaction “wasn’t awkward at all.” Maybe by the time Kylie turns 22 on Aug. 10, she and Jordyn will have patched things up so they and Stassie can all party together?