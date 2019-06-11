Kendall Jenner Calls Out ‘Rude’ Kourtney Kardashian For Trying To Be ‘Cool’ Around Her Friends In ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kourtney Kardashian has some apologizing to do. In a preview of ‘KUWTK,’ an upset Kendall Jenner said Kourt made fun of her in front of her ‘cool’ friends just to make herself ‘feel higher.’

“How was your…where did you go, Mammoth?” a blonde Khloe Kardashian, 34, asks Kendall Jenner, 23, in a preview of the June 16 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It seems that Kendall didn’t have a great time during her ski trip at Mammoth Mountain, because she tells her older sister that “it was kind of a lot for me. A lot of the trip, people were picking on me, and by ‘people,’ I mean Kourtney [Kardashian, 40], most of the time. And whether she thought she was joking, I didn’t really think it was a joke.”

“You know, Kourtney and I have been getting a bit closer over the past couple of years,” Kendall said during the confessional, “and I love that she hangs out with me and my friends, but, to be honest, I felt like there were just some moments when she was just rude, and it really started to get to me at a certain point.” Kendall told Khloe that she thought Kourt was “trying to be cool in front of [her] friends and like, younger people that are cool at my expense.” Kendall revealed some of the “picking” to Khloe, which included Kourt putting her “muddy” feet on her car’s center console, and her shouting at Kendall over securing the car’s key.

“I was like ‘fine, I don’t have a zip pocket. Can you take my car key and put it one of your pockets?’ ..We’re going skiing. I was, ‘are you sure you have a zip pocket? I don’t want it to fall out, to lose it or it gets damaged or whatever… and Kourtney goes, ‘KENDALL, CHILL THE F*CK OUT. IT’S. A. KEY.’ And then my friends, all of them laugh with her.” Kendall was rightfully upset that her older sister was “putting [her] down to make her feel higher.” Khloe was completely stunned at hearing this, and she said in the confessional that she was “so annoyed” as the eldest Kardashian sister. “She’s supposed to be the older sister. But it seems Kourtney was bullying Kendall the entire time. That’s so lame for anyone to do that.”

Kourtney seems to be rubbing the entire KarJenner family the wrong way. In the June 9 episode, Kris Jenner, 63, was worried that Kourtney “can’t make up her mind” when it comes to how she feels about Scott Disick, 36. “She’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she’s in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott,” the momager said. During the episode, Kim Kardashian, 38, was left stunned when she saw Scott’s Instagram post with both Kourtney and Sofia Richie, 20. Despite all the confusion, Kourt said that she had a “the best time.”