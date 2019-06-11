See Pic
Hollywood Life

Katherine Schwarzenegger Flashes Her New Wedding Ring At Pilates Class 5 Days After Marrying Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger
MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Schwarzenegger is all smiles after wedding in Montecito, CA. 11 Jun 2019 Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger. Photo credit: MB/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA441920_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Monica, CA - Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are smitten after a date night at R+D Kitchen. The pair look to be in high spirits as they are seen heading back to her home after a quiet dinner with one another. They smile as they stroll on the sidewalk during the mid-week. Pictured: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Senior Editor

Newlywed Katherine Schwarzenegger is hitting the gym while rocking her gorgeous new wedding band.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, flashed a big smile and her new wedding ring when she left a Brentwood gym in Los Angeles on June 11. Just five days after she tied the knot with Chris Pratt, 39, the socialite still had that newlywed glow as she left a Pilates class. The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver wore a black crop top and leggings as she stepped into the California sunshine.

Katherine and her new husband have yet to jet off on a honeymoon. They married on June 8 before family and friends at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. A day after they exchanged vows, Katherine and Chris shared the same photo of themselves on their social media channels. In the pic, which was taken on their wedding day, they gaze into each other’s eyes and exchange smiles. “Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” Katherine captioned the photo. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

She added, “We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger’s new wedding band was clearly visible as she left a Pilates class on June 11. (MEGA)

As we previously reported, one person who appears not to have attended the wedding is Joseph Baena – Katherine’s 21-year-old half-brother. The young man shared an Instagram story of himself working out in the gym when his sister was getting married. Joseph – who was born after the now 71-year-old Terminator actor had an affair with the family’s housekeeper, Mildred Baena – didn’t seem to have any hard feelings. He responded to Katherine’s post with a message, “Congratulations.”