Katherine Schwarzenegger Flashes Her New Wedding Ring At Pilates Class 5 Days After Marrying Chris Pratt

Newlywed Katherine Schwarzenegger is hitting the gym while rocking her gorgeous new wedding band.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, flashed a big smile and her new wedding ring when she left a Brentwood gym in Los Angeles on June 11. Just five days after she tied the knot with Chris Pratt, 39, the socialite still had that newlywed glow as she left a Pilates class. The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver wore a black crop top and leggings as she stepped into the California sunshine.

Katherine and her new husband have yet to jet off on a honeymoon. They married on June 8 before family and friends at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. A day after they exchanged vows, Katherine and Chris shared the same photo of themselves on their social media channels. In the pic, which was taken on their wedding day, they gaze into each other’s eyes and exchange smiles. “Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” Katherine captioned the photo. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

She added, “We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

As we previously reported, one person who appears not to have attended the wedding is Joseph Baena – Katherine’s 21-year-old half-brother. The young man shared an Instagram story of himself working out in the gym when his sister was getting married. Joseph – who was born after the now 71-year-old Terminator actor had an affair with the family’s housekeeper, Mildred Baena – didn’t seem to have any hard feelings. He responded to Katherine’s post with a message, “Congratulations.”