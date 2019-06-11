Kandi Burruss, 43, Rocks Pigtails & Pink Bikini In Adorable Family Vacay Photo – See Pic

The ‘RHOA’ star took a brief break from her fun-filled family getaway to share a stunning group photo while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas!

Kandi Burruss has been enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in Cabo San Lucas with her entire family. The 43-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star kicked off the summer on a fun-filled getaway along with husband Todd Tucker, 45, daughter Riley, 16, son Ace, 3, and Todd’s daughter from a previous relationship, Kaela, 22. The reality star posted several videos to her Instagram Stories and a sweet family photo to social media on June 11. Kandi was all smiles while posing with her entire clan in adorable braided pigtails and a hot pink bikini. The singer showed off a fresh face and plenty of cleavage in the sweet family photo.

“My girl @carmoncambrice called & asked why haven’t any of us posted from our vacay. Because we’re on vacay… 🤷🏾‍♀️” she hilariously captioned the candid snapshot to her longtime best friend, Carmon Cambrice. “But ok, this one is for you friend. We’re alive & well & having fun! 😁 #BurrussTuckerVacation #kanditrip.” Carmon replied in the comment section: @Kandi Thanks! 😂 Glad to see you’re having fun. Miss y’all especially my buddy man Ace ❤️.” Ace was clearly having a ball as he flashed the peace sign alongside Riley, while Todd and a family friend smiled wide for the group picture.

Fans gushed over the heartwarming photo with one fan commenting on Kandi’s youthful appearance. “You look like a sister not the mama😍,” wrote one fan, while another added, “Dang I thought Kandi was a teenager, cute pic.”

Kandi posted several adorable videos on her Instagram Stories including one of Ace getting his first Henna tattoo. “Oh my God!” Kandi gushed over her son. She also shared a short video on board a speed boat and said, “Fun times with the family vacay!” Looks like Kandi is enjoying her break from filming RHOA!