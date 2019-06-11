John Cena Reveals Why He Refuses To Discuss Nikki Bella Relationship After Split

John Cena set the record straight about why he won’t publicly talk about his past and current relationship with his ex Nikki Bella during his appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on June 10.

John Cena, 42, doesn’t want to talk about Nikki Bella, 35, and he sternly but respectfully let that be known during his appearance on Andy Cohen‘s show Watch What Happens Live on June 10. The professional wrestler was asked if he kept in contact with Nikki after they split in Apr. 2018, one month before they were set to walk down the aisle and get married. “That’s a wonderful question and thank you very much for asking, but my personal business will stay my personal business,” he told Andy. “I appreciate that. Thank you.”

Although John went on to mention that the former lovebirds, who dated for six years, spent a lot of time on reality television together in Nikki’s series Total Bellas, he admitted that he now considers those days over and doesn’t choose to discuss it further. “I did. I did. But that time is done. I appreciate that,” he said. “Through trial and error, we find out what we value and what we believe in and I really value being able to have moments that are mine.” Since the breakup with Nikki, the hunky actor has been seen with Shay Shariatzadeh, 30, while Nikki has moved on with her former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, 36.

In addition to the quick mention of Nikki, John answered a series of fun questions about himself in a game called “Behind the Cena” during his WWHL interview. In the game, he revealed fun facts such as The Truman Show is a movie that made him cry, he has cried after sex, and he once wrote a girl a haiku poem to win her over, but admitted it didn’t go the way he planned. “It did not work,” he said, “but I tried.”