Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy Watch As Daughter Graduates HS Amid Admissions Scandal

Uh, awkward? After Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty for her role in the college admissions scandal, she and William H. Macy proudly attended daughter Sophia Grace’s high school graduation.

Felicity Huffman, 56, wasn’t going to let her involvement in “Operation Varsity Blues,” aka the 2019 nationwide college admissions bribery scandal, stop her from watching her daughter graduate. She and husband William H. Macy, 69, attended daughter Sophia Grace’s high school graduation on June 10 at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. During the ceremony, Sophia, 18, performed a ten-minute piece along with her fellow LA County High School for the Arts students, according to Daily Mail. After collecting her high school diploma, Sophia – in a floral summer dress – joined her family and they left via the loading dock to seemingly avoid dealing with the public or media.

This appearance comes weeks after Felicity agreed to plead guilty to paying $15,000 as part of a scheme to boost Sophia’s SAT scores. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” the Desperate Housewives said in a statement on April 8. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues, and the educational community…My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her.”

Before attending Sophia’s graduation, Felicity and her husband watched their daughter in her high school’s production of Spring Awakening. While attending the performance, students kept on coming up to them and “you could tell Felicity wanted to be left alone,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They seemed proud of her daughter as they beamed in the front row as she performed, but it’s kind of obvious something is weighing heavily on Felicity’s mind. She wasn’t her usual, chipper self, and it was clear William was protecting her even though everyone was respectful.”

Felicity continues to await sentencing for her role in the scandal. As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors are going to recommend that she get 12 months of supervised release, pay a fine/penalty of $20k, and pay any additional restitution. However, that’s just a recommendation. She could still wind up behind bars. Felicity was one of two high-profile names mentioned in the sting operation. Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to fraudulently get their daughters accepted into USC as part of the rowing team.