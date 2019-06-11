Drake Consoles Good Friend Kevin Durant After Warriors Player Suffers An Achilles Injury In NBA Finals Game

Drake has persistently trolled the Golden State Warriors, but did a 180 by breaking down over Kevin Durant’s injury during Game 5. The Toronto Raptors fan can be tender, too.

Well, this is a plot twist. While the Golden State Warriors battled the Toronto Raptors on the court throughout the 2019 NBA Finals, Drake, 32, has been trolling the hell out of Dubs on the sidelines. Steph Curry, 31, Klay Thompson, 29, and Draymond Green, 29, have all been victims of Drake’s taunts, but the Raptors Global Ambassador put out a surprising show of camaraderie for Warriors forward Kevin Durant, 30, after he fell victim to a right Achilles injury during Game 5 on June 10. As Kevin was escorted off the court, Drake didn’t join some of the cheers from fellow Raptors fans. Instead, he yelled and threw his hands up in distress, and even laid a supportive hand on his longtime friend’s back. It was an appropriate gesture, considering that Kevin’s jersey number is inked on Drake’s arm.

Sadly, Kevin was seen leaving the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on crutches. At least Kevin’s amazing play during the first quarter didn’t go to waste, as his team ended up coming on top with a final score of 106-105. A close call — Toronto was up 3-1 before Game 5 began! Drake was certainly in his feelings after the Raptors drew first blood in Game 1. Drake got charged up and taunted the Warriors while showing (arguably) too much crew love to the Raptors. First off, Drake redefined “Pop Style” by wearing a signed, vintage Dell Curry Raptors jersey (Dell, who played his final three NBA seasons with the Raptors, is Steph Curry’s father) as a way to taunt his friend. When Steph stopped to speak with Drake courtside, the 6 God was on his worst behavior. He plucked a piece of lint off Steph’s head and put it on eBay.

That was just the start. Drake continued making headlines by directing his energy towards Klay Thompson. The Warriors star said that during the Finals, he’s going to ban listening to one of Drake’s biggest hits. “If it’s a bad song, I’ll skip it. But if it’s one of his hits, I’ll play it,” he said, per PEOPLE. “But I will definitely skip his song if I don’t like it So, I’ll skip ‘Hotline Bling’ or anything along that line.” Well, after Klay got hit with a technical foul in the fourth quarter, Drake taunted him with the signature dance from the video.

Drake’s reaction to his friend KD getting hurt. pic.twitter.com/ayzZY4baCw — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 11, 2019

If that wasn’t enough, after the Raptors won the game, Drake turned his attention to Draymond Green. The two have had a friendly rivalry in the past, but all that goodwill was thrown out the window at the end of Game 1. Drake seemingly called Draymond “trash” (or maybe he told him not to talk “trash”?) as the Dubs star went back to the locker room. When asked by the post-game reporters about the “scuffle,” Draymond downplayed the clash. “I didn’t push him, or he didn’t push me. We talked. We barked a little bit, but I wouldn’t necessarily consider that a scuffle.”

Drake seemed to get the trolling in early for Game 2, as he liked one of Ayesha Curry’s photos on Instagram. However, when the Warriors pulled off the 109-104 win, it was the Warriors’ turn to gloat. “See you in the Bay, Aubrey,” Kevin Durant said, and Klay chimed in. “You weren’t talkin’ tonight, were ya?”

In Game 3, the Warriors, feeling a bit confident, played Pusha-T’s “The Story of Addidon” during their warm-up. This is the song that exposed Drake for having a secret son. That would have been the coldest diss of the night…until the Raptors defeated the Warriors. While bathing in the victory – which put the Raptors 2-1 over the defending champs – Drake posted a picture to Klay to his Instagram. “Stay Golden my friends goodnight.” After Game 4, when the Raptors went up 3-1, Drake shot a message to Klay: “The real Warriors are in The 6.”