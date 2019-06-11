Ciara Debuts Adorable Pixie Cut Hair Makeover At ACE Awards — See Before & After Pics

Ciara turned heads at the 2019 ACE Awards when she ditched her signature long locks for a chic pixie cut on the red carpet.

She’s automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh, and Ciara can now add owner of a fresh pixie cut to that list. The “Thinkin Bout You” hit maker, 33, proved that she absolutely deserves the Style Icon honor that was bestowed upon her at the 2019 ACE Awards when she rolled up to the red carpet looking better than ever before. Ciara ditched the long curls that she rocked just hours before the June 10 awards show on Instagram and arrived to oohs and ahhs with her hair styled in a chic pixie and baby bangs. The cropped cut is an absolutely perfect choice for the singer. When you have a jawline that cut, why shroud it with long hair?

Obviously, though, Ciara looks good no matter what style she’s channeling. At the Camp-themed Met Gala in February, Ciara rolled up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with a massive afro. Like, massive, “puts Diana Ross to shame” level ‘fro. Combined with emerald green eyeshadow and a healthy dose of highlighter on her cheeks, it was by far the best beauty look of the night. Her outfit rocked, too — a sparkly, green gown that was mostly cutouts, to be honest. Matching opera-length gloves and a feathered train made it truly spectacular.

Her outfit for the ACE Awards was absolutely fabulous, as well. Ciara rocked a dramatic, feathered bra top with a jeweled collar, high-waisted, voluminous slacks, and a flowing tulle train. She paired the outfit with pumps featuring tulle bows that matched her train, a jeweled clutch, and demure diamond post earrings. With an outfit that over-the-top, it’s understandable that she went with a short ‘do.

We love a video that Ciara recently posted, too. The Instagram vid shows her getting her hair and makeup done, and it’s so real. She actually asked her fans to share their “rawest” selfies with her, so they can all revel in their gorgeous, natural beauty. So lovely!